Wes Lee Retains WWE NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver

The third bout of today's WWE NXT Stand And Deliver event saw WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee successfully retain his championship against Axiom, J.D. McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov.

WOW.



NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

Now we shoot backstage where we check in with NXT Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly. They hype tonight's NXT Championship main event and then approach the locker room door of Bron Breakker. They hesitate out of fear of knocking on the door and decide against it.

From there, we see the video package for the highly-anticipated NXT North American Championship Open Challenge Fatal-5-Way bout, with Wes Lee putting his title on-the-line against four top contenders.

Out comes Ilja Dragunov, followed by Axiom, JD McDonagh, the newcomer Dragon Lee and finally, the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion himself, Wes Lee.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Dragon Lee deliver a stiff punch straight out of the gate. Dragunov goes on an offensive rampage on Axiom in the corner and then is left alone with McDonagh in the ring.

We hear the crowd pop as the bitter rivals turn and face each other. They begin duking it out as the fans go wild. Dragon Lee re-enters the mix and takes out McDonagh and then goes to work on Dragunov in the corner.

Now Dragon Lee and Axiom are left alone in the ring and they start mixing it up. We see Dragon Lee knock Axiom out to the floor and then he hits a running dive and splash onto a pile of bodies on the floor.

Wes Lee and Dragon Lee are left alone in the ring and they begin to mix it up as well. Axiom fires up and hits a crazy moonsault off the top-rope onto a pile of bodies on the floor. McDonagh and Dragunov are left alone in the ring and they start doing submission work. Axiom gets involved as well.

Lee ends up leaping off the top with a turning flipping splash to break up a pin attempt. The fans then break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" and "NXT!" chant. Dragunov goes on an insane offensive run after a lengthy "Fight Forever!" chant from the crowd. Lee ends up killing his momentum and hits a Cardiac Kick for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee