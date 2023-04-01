Chris Jericho Says Rick Steiner "Has Always Been A Bully"

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Rick Steiner has been accused of harassing IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw and now Chris Jericho has waded into the argument saying Rick has "always been a bully."

Shaw alleges she was the victim of anti-trans harassment and has witnesses to the hateful remarks made by Steiner. AEW star Chris Jericho commented on Shawn's post saying Steiner had previously bullied him and other WCW stars such as Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio:

“Hey! Don’t even worry about this. #RickSteiner has always been a bully and has gotten away with so much because he is a “Steiner”. Makes me laugh cause I fell for the same shit when he bullied me, Eddie, Chris, Oscar, juvie etc at World War 3 1997!! I got your back @giseleshaw08 …and if Rick has an issue with this, I’d love to discuss with him anytime. It’s 2023 dude…grow the f*ck up!”