Johnny Gargano Defeats Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver

In the fourth match of the day at WWE NXT's Stand & Deliver event, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

We see Grayson Waller warming up backstage and then we shoot to Pretty Deadly outside the locker room door of Carmelo Hayes. They goof off for a bit and then Trick Williams comes out complaining about them interrupting their game-planning.

Williams steals a line from Muhammad Ali about wrestling with alligators and tussling with wales and then vows Melo will show something never seen before as he captures the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker later tonight.

Now the video package for the Unsanctioned match airs to get us ready for the grudge fight between Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano.

After the package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Grayson Waller's theme and out he comes with a cell phone in-hand. A small box is shown in the bottom corner of the ring as he makes his way out, showing his entrance from his point of view from his Instagram Live video.

Waller settles inside and then a Gargano video airs to set up his entrance. He makes his way out after that and stops to spend a moment with his wife and kid at ringside. He heads into the ring and the fight gets started between these two before Gargano even gets his entrance gear off.

The action quickly spills out to the floor where Gargano bounces Waller off the commentary desk. Waller intimidates Booker T and Vic Joseph at ringside. Vic keeps asking if Booker is okay but Booker doesn't answer, even though we see him standing next to Vic on the camera shot.

Booker T finally gets his headphones on and begins talking as he mentions Waller crossing the line. Back in the ring, we see a trash can and a chair already brought into the mix, as well as a kendo stick. Gargano wedges a trash can in the corner and knocks Waller out to the floor.

We see Gargano hit the ropes to build up a full head of momentum and he leaps and dives right into a shot from a trash can lid from Waller. Waller starts pulling out a bunch of chairs and setting them up while bashing Gargano with another.

Six chairs are set up in two rows of three, with the chairs unfolded and facing each other. The two hit the ring and tease a bunch of spots onto the chairs but none go through. Finally, Gargano hits a suplex on Waller with Waller smashing onto all six chairs. Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.

Gargano pulls a table out from under the ring and sets it up as fans chant "Johnny Tables!" Back on the ring apron, Gargano goes to dive into the ring through the ropes but dives right into a flying knee from Waller.

Waller backs in a corner and begins tuning up the band, mocking Shawn Michaels and setting Gargano up for a super kick. Waller starts to take over after that for a prolonged run in the offensive driver's seat.

The action spills out to the floor where Waller beats down Gargano with a chair right in front of his wife and young child at ringside. He gets in Candice LeRae's face and eventually she jumps the guard rail and starts hitting him with a kendo stick.

Waller grabs the stick and yells at her for making the biggest mistake of her life. From behind, Gargano blasts Waller with a kendo stick. In the ring. Gargano hits a springboard DDT for a close near fall.

As the action continues, we see Waller jump back into the offensive lead, taking it to Gargano. He pulls a trash can out from under the ring and puts it over Gargano's head as he's slumped in the corner of the ring. He climbs the ropes on the opposing side of the ring and leaps for a coast-to-coast that connects.

He goes for the cover but Gargano somehow kicks out. Waller takes apart the commentary table and lays Gargano out across it as Vic and Booker plead with him to stop. Gargano recovers as Waller climbs to the top-rope. He blasts him with a chair and then power bombs him through the commentary table.

Back in the ring, Waller hits a rolling Stunner for a close near fall. The camera shows very deep and swollen welts all over the back of Waller. The fans break out in a crazy loud chant. Waller heads into the ring with a chair and begins wearing Gargano out with it.

Grayson Waller grabs a lifeless Gargano and yells in his face about being NXT and how he's not on his level. Gargano blasts him with a low blow, picks up the chair and starts wearing him out with it. He goes and grabs another one and bashes him with it as well.

Now we see Gargano put Waller's head through the chair. He picks up the other chair and blasts it with it. He then puts his submission finisher on Waller for the victory. Excellent, excellent match.

Winner: Johnny Gargano