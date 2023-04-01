WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

First Look At Vince McMahon Sporting A Mustache

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

First Look At Vince McMahon Sporting A Mustache

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE RAW in Boston on March 6, and that he was sporting a new look, a "creepy mustache".

Some mocked-up images appeared on social media, but we never actually saw the real deal until now. McMahon is attending WrestleMania weekend and was at last night's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Photos are emerging of McMahon backstage with some of the talent who were inducted.

A video from NOAH showed the Great Muta with Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Vince McMahon with his new tash!

McMahon will be backstage at WrestleMania this weekend.

