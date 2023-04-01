Major WWE Name Not Returning To Action At WrestleMania

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

During the latest update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Randy Orton is in town for WrestleMania 39 but WWE doesn't want fans to think he is ready to return to action as he isn’t:

"This is what I was told. Randy Orton is in town. I was told by WWE that they said it was kinda like, ‘you can put it out,’ it’s not gossip. It was directly told to me that he is not ready to return. They basically said they don’t want people to think that he’s ready to return.

"So if for some reason that turns out to not be true, I mean, I was told from the very top there that and to put it out. They never lied to me about something this directed, so I presume that’s the case."