Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday

WWE will tonight present WrestleMania Saturday with an action-packed card set to go down from 8PM ET. Check out the final announced card below
WrestleMania 39 - SATURDAY
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE United States Championship Match - Show opener
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)
Singles Match
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Singles Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits
