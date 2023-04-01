WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

WWE will tonight present WrestleMania Saturday with an action-packed card set to go down from 8PM ET. Check out the final announced card below

WrestleMania 39 - SATURDAY

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Championship Match - Show opener
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

Singles Match
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Singles Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits


