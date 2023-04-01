Drew McIntyre and WWE Are Yet To Come To Terms On New Contract

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

Drew McIntyre could become a free agent soon if he doesn't sign a new WWE deal.

PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is not up "imminently" but it's in its final year adding that both sides aren’t even close to agreeing to a new deal. With a year to go there is plenty time to nail down a deal, but it could also be interesting if McIntyre is holding out for a raise considering both AEW and NJPW would no doubt make a play to sign him if they could.

McIntyre returned to WWE in 2015 and was pushed to the main event picture eventually winning the WWE Championship. He has also been instrumental with WWE and the UK market, so WWE will no doubt be looking to keep him around.

