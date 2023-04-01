WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

Drew McIntyre and WWE Are Yet To Come To Terms On New Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

Drew McIntyre could become a free agent soon if he doesn't sign a new WWE deal.

PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is not up "imminently" but it's in its final year adding that both sides aren’t even close to agreeing to a new deal. With a year to go there is plenty time to nail down a deal, but it could also be interesting if McIntyre is holding out for a raise considering both AEW and NJPW would no doubt make a play to sign him if they could.

McIntyre returned to WWE in 2015 and was pushed to the main event picture eventually winning the WWE Championship. He has also been instrumental with WWE and the UK market, so WWE will no doubt be looking to keep him around. 

We'll keep you updated

Three AEW Stars Spotted At Tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame

AEW names are currently at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame event in Los Angles, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "Malakai Black, Andra [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 10:24PM


 

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

