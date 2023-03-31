WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three AEW Stars Spotted At Tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

AEW names are currently at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame event in Los Angles, according to insider source @WrestleVotes.

"Malakai Black, Andrade & Dean Malenko among those sitting in the talent section on stage at the Hall of Fame right now."

Black and Andrade are on-screen AEW talent, while Malenko is a senior producer. They are all in attendance to witness Rey Mysterio enter the WWE Hall of Fame.

