Three AEW Stars Spotted At Tonight's WWE Hall Of Fame

AEW names are currently at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame event in Los Angles, according to insider source @WrestleVotes.
"Malakai Black, Andrade & Dean Malenko among those sitting in the talent section on stage at the Hall of Fame right now."
Black and Andrade are on-screen AEW talent, while Malenko is a senior producer. They are all in attendance to witness Rey Mysterio enter the WWE Hall of Fame.
