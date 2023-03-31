WWE Hall Of Famer Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Some concerning news coming out of Los Angeles.
WWE Hall of Famer Butch of The Bushwhackers has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles.
PWInsider reports Butch was at signings with Luke Williams, which included WrestleCon however Miller became ill and was taken to a local hospital. He is still hospitalized as of this evening, although it is not clear why.
WNS wishes Butch all the very best with his health.
