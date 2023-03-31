WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

WWE Hall Of Famer Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Some concerning news coming out of Los Angeles.

WWE Hall of Famer Butch of The Bushwhackers has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles.

PWInsider reports Butch was at signings with Luke Williams, which included WrestleCon however Miller became ill and was taken to a local hospital. He is still hospitalized as of this evening, although it is not clear why.

WNS wishes Butch all the very best with his health.

