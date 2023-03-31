Bret Hart Blasts WWE Clash At The Castle As "Embarrassing" To Watch

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was in attendance Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom last year, but he wasn't a fan of what he saw. During an interview with HNLive, he revealed he was embarrassed by the action:

“I went to a show not too long ago in Cardiff, a pay-per-view, it was embarrassing to sit in the front row and watch all the kids in the audience slap their leg as the wrestlers slap their leg in these kick spots where they pretend to kick each other with shin pads and slap sounds over and over. To realize that the crowd is in on it, the entire floor is clapping and slapping their leg. I’m going, ‘we used to try and make it real, what happened?’ Everybody is in on it. It’s a big giant charade.

“I had a hard time feeling the fan part of me come to life. When I watched Dungeon Wrestling and I’m watching this young girl [Zoe Sager] wrestling, just watching her take someone over in a headlock and having a real headlock on was so much more than anything I saw in Cardiff with the wrestlers over there.

“It goes back to simple art. Wrestling is an art form. ‘All art is simple.’ Wrestling is a simple art that is really just storytelling or good vs. bad, most of the time, anyway, and it’s an easy story to tell. Wrestlers have been doing it for decades and wrestlers from 2005 up don’t know anything about telling stories or what headlocks are.”