Former WWE Superstar Backstage At ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

A former WWE Superstar is backstage at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor. 

According to Fightful Select, Trinity Fatu was backstage at ROH Supercard of Honor. The former Naomi in WWE was spotted backstage at the Los Angeles show.

Fatu is now done with WWE and was in town for both WrestleCon and WaleMania. At WaleMania she took the stage alongside The Usos and AEW’s TBS Champion, Jade Cargill.

