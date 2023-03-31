WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dante Martint Sretchered Out Of ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Dante Martint Sretchered Out Of ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

Dante Martin was injured immediately following a spot at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor.

Dave Meltzer is reporting "Martin's ankle looked to those live like it was hurt bad and was stretchered out. Wasn't shown on TV". Looking at the way it twisted, it wouldn't be surprising if it was broken.

WNS wishes Dante Martin all the best.

#roh #ring of honor #supercard of honor #dante martin

