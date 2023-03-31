Dante Martint Sretchered Out Of ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

Dante Martin was injured immediately following a spot at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor.
Dave Meltzer is reporting "Martin's ankle looked to those live like it was hurt bad and was stretchered out. Wasn't shown on TV". Looking at the way it twisted, it wouldn't be surprising if it was broken.
WNS wishes Dante Martin all the best.
Dante Martin injured immediately from this spot at #ROH #SupercardofHonor— Ango (@AngoPW) April 1, 2023
Holy Shit. pic.twitter.com/3hEmIK7ROE
