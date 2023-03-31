Nigel McGuinness Returns To ROH At Supercard of Honor 2023

The 2023 Supercard of Honor presented by Ring of Honor (ROH) is currently taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.
Bobby Cruise announced former ROH Champion Nigel McGuinness as the third member of the commentary team for the rest of the show. It remains unclear if this is a one-time deal or if McGuinness has signed with ROH.
McGuinness was released from WWE on October 22, 2022, ending his six-year tenure with the company.
We'll keep you updated.
NIGEL MCGUINNESS IS BACK IN ROH!!!— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 31, 2023
THE HONOR IS SO FUCKING BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/0AgQyQ3kq5
Nigel Mcguinness is joining ROH commentary tonight! LFG!pic.twitter.com/mfdyEc6088— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 31, 2023
