WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

Rey Mysterio Re-Forms The Legendary LWO On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Rey Mysterio Re-Forms The Legendary LWO On WWE SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Rey Mysterio was backstage preparing for his Hall of Fame speech when he was approached by Legado Del Fantasma.

Rey thanked them for having his back against Judgment Day. Rey then presented the group with Latino World Order t-shirts. The LWO was a popular WCW faction led by Eddie Guerrero in 1998.

#wwe #lwo #rey mysterio #smackdown

