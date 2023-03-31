Rey Mysterio Re-Forms The Legendary LWO On WWE SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Rey Mysterio was backstage preparing for his Hall of Fame speech when he was approached by Legado Del Fantasma.
Rey thanked them for having his back against Judgment Day. Rey then presented the group with Latino World Order t-shirts. The LWO was a popular WCW faction led by Eddie Guerrero in 1998.
LWO: Latino World Order 🇲🇽— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
Legado Del Fantasma has @reymysterio's back and he has theirs. 🤝 @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @deltoro_wwe @joaquinwilde_ #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dfpFxyRnIC
