Bobby Lashley Wins 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

Bobby Lashley has won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal!

This year in Los Angeles, Bobby Lashley entered as a huge favorite considering his match with Bray Wyatt nixed.

Bobby Lashley was able to win the prestigious battle royal after outlasting the final four LA Knight, Bronson Reed, and Braun Strowman. Lashley won the bout dumping Reed out of the ring.

Bobby Lashley joins a solid list of Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winners that include Madcap Moss, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Big Show, and Cesaro.