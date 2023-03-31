WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

Bobby Lashley Wins 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Bobby Lashley Wins 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal!

This year in Los Angeles, Bobby Lashley entered as a huge favorite considering his match with Bray Wyatt nixed.

Bobby Lashley was able to win the prestigious battle royal after outlasting the final four LA Knight, Bronson Reed, and Braun Strowman. Lashley won the bout dumping Reed out of the ring.

Bobby Lashley joins a solid list of Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winners that include Madcap Moss, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Big Show, and Cesaro.


Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #wrestlemania #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81319/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer