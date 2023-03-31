WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Uncle Howdy's Status For WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

News has emerged on the status of Uncle Howdy for WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles. 

PWInsider is reporting that there is confirmation that someone from the Firefly Funhouse will be in town for WrestleMania 39 weekend. There is no confirmation Uncle Howdy will appear on screen and there is no word on Bray Wyatt

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt was originally planned but the match was nixed when Wyatt was taken off WWE television to deal with a physical condition. 

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #uncle howdy #wrestlemania

