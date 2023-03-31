News On Uncle Howdy's Status For WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

News has emerged on the status of Uncle Howdy for WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles.
PWInsider is reporting that there is confirmation that someone from the Firefly Funhouse will be in town for WrestleMania 39 weekend. There is no confirmation Uncle Howdy will appear on screen and there is no word on Bray Wyatt
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt was originally planned but the match was nixed when Wyatt was taken off WWE television to deal with a physical condition.
We'll keep you updated when we hear more.
⚡ WWE Is Being Paid Big Money To Host Backlash In Puerto Rico
WWE Backlash 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. WWE [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 04:32PM
