WWE Is Being Paid Big Money To Host Backlash In Puerto Rico

WWE Backlash 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. WWE has not worked the Puerto Rico market for an event of this scale since New Year’s Revolution in January 2005.

Fightful Select reports WWE is making $1.5 million to hold the show in Puerto Rico.

“According to sources familiar with the situation, WWE is being paid a handsome fee of $1.5 million dollars to bring the Backlash PLE to San Juan, Puerto Rico in May. The fee is being paid out by the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. Backlash will be the first PLE/PPV that has been held in the country since New Year’s Revolution back in 2005.”