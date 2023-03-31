WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Is Being Paid Big Money To Host Backlash In Puerto Rico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. WWE has not worked the Puerto Rico market for an event of this scale since New Year’s Revolution in January 2005.

Fightful Select reports WWE is making $1.5 million to hold the show in Puerto Rico.

“According to sources familiar with the situation, WWE is being paid a handsome fee of $1.5 million dollars to bring the Backlash PLE to San Juan, Puerto Rico in May. The fee is being paid out by the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. Backlash will be the first PLE/PPV that has been held in the country since New Year’s Revolution back in 2005.”

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #backlash #bad bunny #puerto rico

