WWE Attitude Era Legend In Town For WrestleMania 39 (SPOILER)

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

PWInsider reports a WWE legend from The Attitude Era is in town for WrestleMania 39

WWE has reportedly brought in Gangrel for the weekend and it’s likely he will be involved with Edge for his Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor on WrestleMania Sunday. Gangrel was in attendance for the CCW TV tapings in Anaheim last night.