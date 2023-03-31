WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

WWE Attitude Era Legend In Town For WrestleMania 39 (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

PWInsider reports a WWE legend from The Attitude Era is in town for WrestleMania 39 

WWE has reportedly brought in Gangrel for the weekend and it’s likely he will be involved with Edge for his Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor on WrestleMania Sunday. Gangrel was in attendance for the CCW TV tapings in Anaheim last night.

Update On Randy Orton's Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

It was recently that WWE vetran Randy Orton was likely going to be in LA for WrestleMania. In an update, PWInsider reports they have co [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 03:23PM


