Update On Randy Orton's Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

It was recently that WWE vetran Randy Orton was likely going to be in LA for WrestleMania. In an update, PWInsider reports they have confirmed that Orton is in Los Angeles for WrestleMania.

There is no confirmation however that Orton is going to appear on TV during WrestleMania on Saturday or Sunday but some speculate he could make a shock return at the event or RAW after WrestleMania. 

