WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

WATCH Logan Paul Rehearsing His WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

WATCH Logan Paul Rehearsing His WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance

WWE WrestleMania 39 will no doubt be filled with lots of spectacular entrances, and one talent who will be coming out to a special entrance is Logan Paul who has been filmed rehearsing at SoFi Stadium

A person was filming a production monitor that showed the rehearsal and exclaimed, "that’s so f*cking high!"

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are set to go head-to-head at WrestleMania 39. Their feud started at the Royal Rumble when Paul eliminated Rollins, and it turned into weeks of back and forth between the two. It all comes to a head this weekend!

Kevin Hart Welcomes Fans To WWE WrestleMania 39

This weekend is the biggest weekend of the year for WWE. The two-night WrestleMania 39 extravaganza is coming up on Saturday, April 1 and Su [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 11:43AM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81304/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer