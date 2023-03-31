WATCH Logan Paul Rehearsing His WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance

WWE WrestleMania 39 will no doubt be filled with lots of spectacular entrances, and one talent who will be coming out to a special entrance is Logan Paul who has been filmed rehearsing at SoFi Stadium
A person was filming a production monitor that showed the rehearsal and exclaimed, "that’s so f*cking high!"
Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are set to go head-to-head at WrestleMania 39. Their feud started at the Royal Rumble when Paul eliminated Rollins, and it turned into weeks of back and forth between the two. It all comes to a head this weekend!
Logan Paul Entrance Sneak Peek #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pndXqhKZCJ— Victor Garcia (@Victor_Ceviche) March 31, 2023
⚡ Kevin Hart Welcomes Fans To WWE WrestleMania 39
This weekend is the biggest weekend of the year for WWE. The two-night WrestleMania 39 extravaganza is coming up on Saturday, April 1 and Su [...]
