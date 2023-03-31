WATCH Logan Paul Rehearsing His WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

WWE WrestleMania 39 will no doubt be filled with lots of spectacular entrances, and one talent who will be coming out to a special entrance is Logan Paul who has been filmed rehearsing at SoFi Stadium

A person was filming a production monitor that showed the rehearsal and exclaimed, "that’s so f*cking high!"

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are set to go head-to-head at WrestleMania 39. Their feud started at the Royal Rumble when Paul eliminated Rollins, and it turned into weeks of back and forth between the two. It all comes to a head this weekend!