Kevin Hart Welcomes Fans To WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

This weekend is the biggest weekend of the year for WWE. The two-night WrestleMania 39 extravaganza is coming up on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Hart will open WWE WrestleMania this year with a video package filmed and already released on social media. The video was released by Logan Paul on social media in ahead of the event, and features comedy star Kevin Hart providing a voice-over welcoming you to the event.

Honored to present the first look at #WrestleMania cold open narrated by my friend @KevinHart4real #coldasballs pic.twitter.com/SMWc8tDeH8 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 30, 2023

Which matches or moments are you looking forward to this weekend at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments below...



