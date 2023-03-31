WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 News

 

Kevin Hart Welcomes Fans To WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Kevin Hart Welcomes Fans To WWE WrestleMania 39

This weekend is the biggest weekend of the year for WWE. The two-night WrestleMania 39 extravaganza is coming up on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Hart will open WWE WrestleMania this year with a video package filmed and already released on social media. The video was released by Logan Paul on social media in ahead of the event, and features comedy star Kevin Hart providing a voice-over welcoming you to the event.

