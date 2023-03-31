WWE Filming A New Reality TV Show Soon

WWE will soon start filming a new reality TV show. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Metler noted:
"The company is shooting a reality show this week. No word on the distribution of the show."
WWE is no stranger to reality TV, with hit shows such as Total Divas, Miz & Mrs, Total Bellas, WWE Breaking Ground and Tough Enough.
We will keep you updated when we know more about the new WWE reality TV series.
