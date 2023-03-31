WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Filming A New Reality TV Show Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

WWE will soon start filming a new reality TV show. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Metler noted:

"The company is shooting a reality show this week. No word on the distribution of the show."

WWE is no stranger to reality TV, with hit shows such as Total Divas, Miz & Mrs, Total Bellas, WWE Breaking Ground and Tough Enough.

We will keep you updated when we know more about the new WWE reality TV series.

