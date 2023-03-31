Unannounced Rapper To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 39?

A popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert may be performing at WWE’s WrestleMania 39 this weekend. A Photo has leaked online, from an user on Instagram who noted Uzi has his own dressing room inside SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39.

Speculation is he could be singing hit single "Just Wanna Rock" for the live audience. Uzi has not commented on WrestleMania 39 thus far, and likely has been told to keep things under wraps.

WWE has currently announced three musical performances for WrestleMania 39. DJ Valentino Khan will spin music on Night 1 and Night 2. Becky G will perform “America The Beautiful” on Night 1, while Jimmie Allen will sing the song on Night 2.