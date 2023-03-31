WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Unannounced Rapper To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 39?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Unannounced Rapper To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 39?

A popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert may be performing at WWE’s WrestleMania 39 this weekend. A Photo has leaked online, from an user on Instagram who noted Uzi has his own dressing room inside SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39.

Speculation is he could be singing hit single "Just Wanna Rock" for the live audience. Uzi has not commented on WrestleMania 39 thus far, and likely has been told to keep things under wraps.

WWE has currently announced three musical performances for WrestleMania 39. DJ Valentino Khan will spin music on Night 1 and Night 2. Becky G will perform “America The Beautiful” on Night 1, while Jimmie Allen will sing the song on Night 2.

Carmella Has A Role For WWE WrestleMania 39

A role has been found for Carmella during the WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend despite her recent absence from WWE TV. According to PWInsider, C [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 07:02AM

 


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #lil uzi vert

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81296/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer