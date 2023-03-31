WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmella Has A Role For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

A role has been found for Carmella during the WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend despite her recent absence from WWE TV.

According to PWInsider, Carmella will be hosting the SoFi Stadium set reveal alongside her husband WWE commentator Corey Graves. Additionally,  Logan Paul is also rumored to be involved with "some sort of skateboarding trick."

Some of the set photos have already leaked, check them out below:

Amazing New Leaked Photos Of The WWE WrestleMania 39 Stage

A number of new photos of the WWE WrestleMania 39 stage design have been shared on social media. As previously reported, the stage has gone [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2023 06:44AM

Source: PWInsider
