Carmella Has A Role For WWE WrestleMania 39

A role has been found for Carmella during the WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend despite her recent absence from WWE TV.
According to PWInsider, Carmella will be hosting the SoFi Stadium set reveal alongside her husband WWE commentator Corey Graves. Additionally, Logan Paul is also rumored to be involved with "some sort of skateboarding trick."
Some of the set photos have already leaked, check them out below:
