WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Amazing New Leaked Photos Of The WWE WrestleMania 39 Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Amazing New Leaked Photos Of The WWE WrestleMania 39 Stage

A number of new photos of the WWE WrestleMania 39 stage design have been shared on social media.

As previously reported, the stage has gone all out this year with a Hollywood-themed entranceway, reflected of the event logo and match graphics. It also appears that there will be huge entrance ramp stairs covered in a red carpet.

Check out the latest photos below:


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81289/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer