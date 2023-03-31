Vince McMahon Is Officially A WWE Employee Once Again

WWE WrestleMania 39 News

A new SEC filing reveals Vince McMahon is now officially a WWE employee again. The filing announces he has been given a stock award with a market value of $4.7 million and remains the controlling shareholder of the company.

McMahon will serve as Executive Chairman for a term of two years which began on January 9, 2023, when he returned to WWE.

McMahon is in the process of exploring the sales of WWE and is reportedly open to departing should it raise the value of the sale.