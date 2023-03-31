WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bruce Prichard Comments On Rumors Of Vince McMahon's Creative Input

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2023

Bruce Prichard Comments On Rumors Of Vince McMahon's Creative Input

Vince McMahon is reportedly scheduled to be at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. There is no indication as yet if he will appear on-camera appearance or just be backstage. This could very well be his last WrestleMania as the owner of WWE.

During the latest The Press Box, Bruce Pritchard commented that Vince McMahon hasn’t had any influence over WWE’s creative as yet.

“He hasn’t yet. He made it to one TV and really had nothing to say other than, ‘great show, thank you guys.’ In that regard, he is busy working on the business end of things and has given us free rein on the creative end of things to handle it. I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #bruce pritchard

