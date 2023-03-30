WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday and Sunday Lineups Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

During ESPN First Take, the official Saturday and Sunday lineups for WWE Wrestlemania 39 were confirmed:

WrestleMania SATURDAY

United States Title
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania SUNDAY

Unified WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE RAW Women’s Title
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title
Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Hell in a Cell
Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville


