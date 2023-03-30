WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday and Sunday Lineups Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

During ESPN First Take, the official Saturday and Sunday lineups for WWE Wrestlemania 39 were confirmed:

WrestleMania SATURDAY

United States Title

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania SUNDAY

Unified WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE RAW Women’s Title

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Hell in a Cell

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville