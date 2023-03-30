WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday and Sunday Lineups Confirmed

During ESPN First Take, the official Saturday and Sunday lineups for WWE Wrestlemania 39 were confirmed:
United States Title
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
WWE Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Unified WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE RAW Women’s Title
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Title
Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Hell in a Cell
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
