Shawn Michaels Reveals Whether Vince McMahon Has "Sway" In NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels leads the current generation of NXT and has quashed rumors that Vince McMahon is influencing his show during a recent media scrum. Michaels said:

“He doesn’t have any sway, at least right now [laughs]. We haven’t seen him, I haven’t seen him this weekend. I’ve been out here since Monday, doing the tryouts with NXT, which is another subject.

It’s WrestleMania, Vince is the one who built all of this. I understand the way everybody feels, but this is still the brand he built. For him to want to come out here and be part of this show, I think is a perfectly natural thing.

I kind of hope that he does. I would like to see him this weekend. I haven’t seen him in quite some time, just to say hello. I hope, like Hunter and all of us, I hope he’s proud of what we’ve put on here this weekend. It’s been a huge success so far.”