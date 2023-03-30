WWE Make Big Visual Change To Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell will be making an appearance at WrestleMania as Edge and Finn Balor go to war in the steel structure. This will be the fourth HIAC match at WrestleMania in history.

Traditionally, the cell has always been grey steel but in 2018 WWE updated the design and turned the cell red. That design has been around for four years but now WWE looks set to revert to grey steel which will please many

A leaking photo from inside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles shows the Hell In A Cell hanging above the ring and looks like the red cell is no more.