Nick Khan Comments On How Involved Vince McMahon Is With WWE Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2023

During an interview with the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan was asked how involved Vince is with creative and responded:

“Not that involved. Triple H, Paul Levesque, is the Head Of Creative. He was named the Head Of Creative in August. Vince has respected that. He’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. And from my point-of-view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned.”

Source: PostWrestling.com
