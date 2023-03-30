WWE Hall Of Famer Donald Trump Indicted On Criminal Charges

WWE Hall of Famer and former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments that were made just before the 2016 presidential election. The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released.

A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair.

The former US president has called the indictment "political persecution" and his lawyers have said they will "vigorously fight" it.

Trump is the first serving or former US president to face charges.