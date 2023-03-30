WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Donald Trump Indicted On Criminal Charges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer and former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments that were made just before the 2016 presidential election. The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released.

A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. 

The former US president has called the indictment "political persecution" and his lawyers have said they will "vigorously fight" it.

Trump is the first serving or former US president to face charges.

Tags: #wwe #donald trump #hall of fame

