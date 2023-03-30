WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Hasn't Discussed "Broken Throne" Incident With Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

During an interview with SI Media Podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed he hasn’t discussed the "broken throne" incident from AEW with Triple H. For those who don't remember, at Double or Nothing 2019, Rhodes broke a concrete throne with a sledgehammer, similar to the ones used by Triple H for his WrestleMania entrances. Rhodes said:

"It’s not mentioned. I’d love it to be mentioned eventually because I still have my broken throne at the Nightmare Factory. I was in the warehouse the other day with WWE, and there is the ‘throne’ throne. Mine is a replica. There is some imagery, some iconography that could be utilized for a show potentially. I’d love for it to eventually be talked about. One thing that was really nice, a conversation that him and I did have, and I didn’t share this until recently, was when I won the Ring of Honor World Championship, I hadn’t spoken to [Triple H] since I left, and I just got a one word text from him that said ‘congrats.’ This is a Ring of Honor show, ends at 1 AM, essentially. Working here, there are a bazillion shows and things you’re doing. I was glad, I found out later, he watched every bit of it. He kept tabs on me. He has his finger on the pulse of what the young fans and the young roster is in to."

