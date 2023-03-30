WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Be At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Be At WWE WrestleMania 39

There has been much speculation over Vince McMahon's involvement with creative in recent weeks and many have wondered if Vince will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

PWInsider reports a number of sources have told them McMahon will be there. It remains unclear if he will appear on camera, but if he does or doesn't this could be his last Mania as the owner of the company.

Nick Khan recently revealed the company has a number of potential buyers for WWE and that McMahon is open to stepping down if the new owners request that.

Top WrestleMania Talent Reveals When WWE Contract Ends

A top name looks set to end his time with WWE after WrestleMania 39. One of the much-anticipated matches taking place on WrestleMania Satur [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 29, 2023 03:08PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81269/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer