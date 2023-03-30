Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Be At WWE WrestleMania 39

There has been much speculation over Vince McMahon's involvement with creative in recent weeks and many have wondered if Vince will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

PWInsider reports a number of sources have told them McMahon will be there. It remains unclear if he will appear on camera, but if he does or doesn't this could be his last Mania as the owner of the company.

Nick Khan recently revealed the company has a number of potential buyers for WWE and that McMahon is open to stepping down if the new owners request that.