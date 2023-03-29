WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WrestleMania Talent Reveals When WWE Contract Ends

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2023

A top name looks set to end his time with WWE after WrestleMania 39.

One of the much-anticipated matches taking place on WrestleMania Saturday will be Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul and according to Logan, this might be his last match for the company.

During his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul explained that his contract ends at WrestleMania 

"My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. A good rookie year."
 
His co-host sugged WWE offered him "Lele Pons money" in reference to a rumor that WWE offered the Venezuelan YouTuber $20 million for a contract, however an offer of that kind was never made according to Paul himself.

Source: youtu.be
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #logan paul

