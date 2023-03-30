Tony Khan Announces New Look ROH Tag Titles

During a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan revealed the current ROH World Tag Team titles have been retired and the winners of the Reach For the Sky ladder match at Supercard of Honor will receive redesigned belts.

“It’ll be new belts. We retired the old design and we will always pay tribute to the Briscoe brothers. I’m very, very excited for the pay-per-view on Friday and one of the main reasons is the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match paying tribute to the late Jay Briscoe.”

The match will feature Lucha Brothers, the Kingdom, Top Flight, Aussie Open and Rush & Dralistico.