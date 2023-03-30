WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Announces New Look ROH Tag Titles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

Tony Khan Announces New Look ROH Tag Titles

During a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan revealed the current ROH World Tag Team titles have been retired and the winners of the Reach For the Sky ladder match at Supercard of Honor will receive redesigned belts.

“It’ll be new belts. We retired the old design and we will always pay tribute to the Briscoe brothers. I’m very, very excited for the pay-per-view on Friday and one of the main reasons is the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match paying tribute to the late Jay Briscoe.”

The match will feature Lucha Brothers, the Kingdom, Top Flight, Aussie Open and Rush & Dralistico.

Possible SPOILER For ROH Supercard of Honor

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Brian Cage is rumored to be finishing his commitments with ROH at t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 30, 2023 01:49PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81279/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer