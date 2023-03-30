Possible SPOILER For ROH Supercard of Honor

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Brian Cage is rumored to be finishing his commitments with ROH at tomorrow night’s Supercard of Honor event.

Cage’s deal has reportedly unless he is offered a new deal he will likely be departing tomorrow night which will mean The Embassy will likely lose their ROH six-man tag team title match to Blake Christian, AR Fox and Metalik.