Possible SPOILER For ROH Supercard of Honor

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Brian Cage is rumored to be finishing his commitments with ROH at tomorrow night’s Supercard of Honor event.

Cage’s deal has reportedly unless he is offered a new deal he will likely be departing tomorrow night which will mean The Embassy will likely lose their ROH six-man tag team title match to Blake Christian, AR Fox and Metalik.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #supercard of honor #spoiler

