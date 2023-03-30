SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wedneday, and the results and spoilers can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Sammy Guevara def. Konosuke Takeshita

- The Best Friends def. The House of Black by DQ after Brody King powerbombed Chuck Taylor through a ringside table

- Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir. Smart Mark Sterling said they were suing Taya and sent a woman to deliver the lawuit, who got hit with Road to Valhalla.

- Juice Robinson def. Action Andretti