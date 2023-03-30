WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Don Callis Legitimately Injured During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2023

Don Callis suffered a legitimate injury during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

PWInsider reports that during the backstage segment where Callis was punched by Jon Moxley, Callis "struck his head while going down" and legitimately was busted open. 

After the angle, the announcers stated that Callis was being examined by medical staff backstage, and the report notes that was a legitimate update. 

Callis was reported to be "dinged up" and had to be checked over by AEW medics.

AEW Dynamite Results (3/29/2023)

The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/29/2023) The regular weekly cold op [...]

— Dustin Lee Mar 29, 2023 11:11PM

Source: pwinsider.com
