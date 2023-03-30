Don Callis Legitimately Injured During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Don Callis suffered a legitimate injury during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

PWInsider reports that during the backstage segment where Callis was punched by Jon Moxley, Callis "struck his head while going down" and legitimately was busted open.

After the angle, the announcers stated that Callis was being examined by medical staff backstage, and the report notes that was a legitimate update.

Callis was reported to be "dinged up" and had to be checked over by AEW medics.