Pat McAfee’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status Has Been Revealed

Pat McAfee was involved in a high-profile match at WrestleMania in 2022 defeating Austin Theory before competing in another match, defeated by Vince McMahon.

During the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan confirmed that McAfee will not be part of WrestleMania 39:

“We have no plans to have him there this weekend. The world is his oyster. He’s 36 years old. Look at his relevancy factor when you talk to young children. I have two young children, when I talk to them, it’s often, ‘McAfee, McAfee, McAfee.’ That’s what’s in the wheelhouse for them.

“If you look at any of the traditional buyers, what do they want? They want a young, diverse audience. What does McAfee bring? A young, diverse audience. He doesn’t get political to the extreme either way. He has Aaron Rodgers on, respectfully develops that relationship, and becomes the go-to home for Aaron Rodgers.

“You see that with more athletes and Pat. He’s not looking to annihilate anybody or crucify them. He’s looking to have good content and his content has been terrific. He’ll determine, ultimately, where he wants his home to be. Our hope is that he does more with us.”