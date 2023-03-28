WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge Is Trying To Get WWE To Agree To "Some Pretty Extra Stupid Ideas" For WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

During an interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Edge commented on his upcoming Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer revealed he has some extra stupid ideas which he is seeing if WWE will allow him to do.

“I have a history of doing stupid things, right? You do because it’s a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don’t know, brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside of the box and I think about what’s physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have. But I always try and make sure that I save them for Wrestlemania or I’ll save them where it’ll actually mean something and be remembered. I’m not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it’s Wrestlemania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember. If you just do it on Raw one week, well, then it’s gone and it’s not gonna be remembered because there’s 52 other Raws or 51 other Raws during the year. Wrestlemania happens once a year. If you’re a casual fan, you may be watching. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re definitely watching and that’s the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it so that’s where you gotta go for it and man, you put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I’m 49-years-old. That’s just part of the way I’m wired so, I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We’ll see if they let me try them, they probably won’t. But we’ll see.” 

Source: PostWrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #edge #wrestlemania #hell in a cell

