Alexa Bliss Comments On Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble
During an interview with Mick Joest of Cinemablend, Bliss confirmed that despite her recent time away from WWE she will be attending WrestleMania 39
"I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see."
Bliss recently underwent a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer) from her face.
