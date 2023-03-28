WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

Alexa Bliss Comments On Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble 

During an interview with Mick Joest of Cinemablend, Bliss confirmed that despite her recent time away from WWE she will be attending WrestleMania 39 

"I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see."

Bliss recently underwent a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer) from her face.

