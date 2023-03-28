SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE recently taped tonight's episode of NXT on March 21 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below are spoilers for tonight’s show:

- Axiom won a battle royal to qualify for the NXT North American title match at Stand and Deliver. Nathan Frazier, Apollo Crews, Bryson Montana, Charlie Dempsey, Dabba-Kato, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Dijak, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, Jinder Mahal, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Oro Mensah, Quincy Elliot, SCRYPTS and Xyon Quinn were also in the match.

- Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner

- Elektra Lopez defeated Valentina Feroz

- Eddy Thorpe defeated Myles Borne

- Indi Hartwell defeated Ivy Nile & Sol Ruca to qualify for NXT Women’s Title ladder match at Stand & Deliver

- Drew Gulak defeated Hank Walker

- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Post-match, Kiana James kissed Jensen.

- Grayson Waller came to the ring to sign the contract to make his Stand & Deliver match with Johnny Gargano an Unsanctioned match. Gargano was banned from the building and Vic Joseph was at the table with the contract, security was surrounding the ring to keep Gargano out. At one point Gargano’s music hit to distract Waller. A masked man ran in to switch places with a camera man, but it was Gargano. This kicked off a brawl all around the arena. Gargano suffered a cut or busted nose at one point, but he got the best of Waller and spoke to the crowd, telling them he has a history with Unsanctioned matches and he will put an end to Waller