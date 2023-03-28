WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Khan Comments On Upcoming WWE Media Rights Negotiations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2023

During a business interview with the Sports Business Journal, WWE CEO Nick Khan discussed the upcoming negotiations for the company’s media rights, noting:

“If you look at the ratings and relevancy of our product, we like to think we’re in a good position. We look to get into the heat of the conversation first with our incumbents by the middle of the year or so. Depending on the timing and how strategic alternatives shake out, it will be either be middle of the year getting hot and heavy, or sometime shortly thereafter.”

On there being enough money against other sports brands also negotiating their media rights:

“We believe there’s plenty of money out there for us.”

On a potential sale impacting the media rights:

“That’s probably the trickiest of all the parts, but one thing that all potential buyers know is that the rights that Fox and NBCU negotiated for separately will obviously have to be adhered to and respected with all sorts of good faith attached to that.”

Source: sportsbusinessjournal.com
Tags: #wwe #nick khan #raw #smackdown #nxt

