Triple H Has Reportedly "Approved" New WWE Title Belt

The prevailing belief among wrestling fans is that after WrestleMania the WWE and Universal Championships will once again be split and it seems like one of those titles might be getting a makeover or disappearing altogether.

For a number of weeks, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding the WWE and Universal Titles, with some sources reporting that following WrestleMania 39 the titles will be split once again.

The WWE Championship and Universal Championship were unified at WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

WrestleVotes has reported that a new title belt has been approved by Triple H:

“There’s a new belt. I don’t know for sure if it’s getting a new name. I don’t know if one of the titles is going away, but there’s a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked.”