Stacy Keibler To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

Stacy Keibler has officially been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The news was officially revealed by People.com, revealing the former WCW Nirto Girl will be inducted on Friday, March 31in Los Angeles.

Stacy Keibler joined the pro wrestling business in 1999, she won a content to be a Nitro Girl in WCW. She would then go on to become Miss Hancock.

After WWE bought WCW in March 2001, Keibler joined WWE. She was a part of the Invasion storyline with Torrie Wilson. She managed Test, Scott Stine and The Dudley Boyz

In an interview with PEOPLE, Stacy said:

“I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes.”



She added her reaction to the news:

“When she told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness.”

Stacy has been married Jared Pobre since 2014 and they have three young children named Ava Grace, Bodhi Brooks, and Isabella Faith.