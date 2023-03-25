Dax Harwood Comments On His Friendship With CM Punk

During a recent interview with Fightful, Dax Harwood of FTR commented on his friendship with CM Punk and revealed his talks to the former AEW World Champion nearly early every day.

"I talk to him almost every day. Of course both of us, if we’re upset about something, we’re going to tell each other. Because I don’t want to go to my wife and say, ‘Oh, my God, at work this is happening’ or ‘WWE, they’ve got Vince coming back’ or whatever. I don’t want to do that with my wife because I was gone for so long and our life from the time we started dating until just when I got to AEW, I was gone all the time. 18 hours of school every semester, three jobs until I finally went to WWE. When I got to WWE, I was working every single day. So I try not to bother her with that. He and I have this camaraderie and we have this agreement that we can spew the venom towards each other, but if it gets too much and we’re both getting a little too negative, ‘Hey, let’s take it back a second. Here’s this clip of Bret Hart’ or ‘What about this match?’ He sent me a text the other day at like three in the morning, he was reading Steve Keirn’s new book. He wrote the foreword in it. He said, ‘Dude, this is making me miss wrestling as wrestling.’ So he still loves it, man, as do I. I think loving it too much sometimes can be a detriment to both of us."