John Cena Reveals WWE Hall Of Famers He Loved Drinking With

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

During a recent interview with comedian Andrew Santino, WWE veteran John Cena Cena was asked who he liked to drink with during his time on the road with WWE. He responded:

“Everybody, but I don’t think there’s a comparison, Ric Flair. He just has so much energy. He’s got such a tremendous lust for life and I am drawn to that. I’m drawn to people who love life. There is a tipping point where it becomes counterproductive. You don’t want to live like today is your last day because it could be, but I I tried to find a little bit of bounce. But man he was always great.”

“Pat Patterson was always great. The late Pat Patterson was always great because these guys not only are there because they want to socialize and share, they have all this fu**ing wisdom. Ric especially, and Pat, weren’t jaded. Ric still isn’t jaded.”

“We all have bad days, but he loves this. He’s not one of those guys who will drink and be like, ‘F**k this. You don’t understand. They fu**ed me and this is how they fu**ed me.’ Whoever that element was, I just never went around. I just always gravitated towards people who were having a good time.”


