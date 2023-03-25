WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces 8-Man Tag Team Match For Final RAW Before WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

WWE has announced a big eight-man tag team match for the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 39. WWE announced it today on their website:

“This Monday night on Raw, the Men’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match will get a preview like no other as the teams combine for an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

The Street Profits will team with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.

The Street Profits and Strowman & Ricochet recently had a backstage confrontation on SmackDown, further upping the intrigue for this match.

Who will gain the momentum on their way to WrestleMania? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!”

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #wrestlemania

