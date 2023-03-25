WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Calls CM Punk "Childish" For His Recent Instagram Post

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Calls CM Punk "Childish" For His Recent Instagram Post

Booker T has commented on the latest CM Punk storm during his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer called Punk "childish" for his recent use of social media behavior. 

“One thing about insider information and stuff like that, brother, it just goes to show me what this business is. Where you’re talking about the business, and giving all of the insider information to the fans that watch. They’re the ones that’re writing your check. That’s the dumbest thing I could ever imagine in my life! Certain terms being used in that little soliloquy… It just amazes me how childish these guys really are.” 

Booker T added the Chris Jericho is "the most professional guy in that company thus far."

Concluded the whole situation is "the [most] childish thing I’ve ever seen in my life, as far as a 44-year-old man talking on [Instagram]."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #hall of fame #cm punk

Post Your Comments...

 
